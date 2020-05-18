Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Reveals A Ton Of Cosmetics For RoboCop

NetherRealm Studios has shared some more details for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath today, with the focus this time being on the customization options that a certain law enforcer will have access to.

RoboCop is the latest guest character confirmed to be joining the fighting game’s cast and follows in the footsteps of other comic book and movie favourites such as Terminator, Joker and Spawn. We already know, of course, thanks to last week’s reveal trailer, that the crime-fighting cyborg will be a force to be reckoned with when he takes on the warriors of Earthrealm and beyond later this month, but what of the inevitable customization options that’ll accompany his arrival? Suffice it to say, fans will be spoiled for choice in that regard.

Check out the clip below, which showcases just some of the various armor variants that RoboCop players will have access to:

It's in our best interest to stay out of trouble. #MKAftermath pic.twitter.com/hg7iJI9RdU — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) May 16, 2020

New Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Screenshots Showcase New Fighters And Friendships 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not at all surprisingly, NetherRealm’s artists have once again gone above and beyond by creating a ton of weapon and visor variants for RoboCop to switch between. Of particular note (you might have to pause to get a proper look due to the video speed) is one helmet variant that appears to be based on a skinless Terminator T-101 model as well as another that replaces the headgear altogether to reveal Peter Weller’s likeness who, much like Keith David did for Spawn previously, returns to voice his character for that added touch of authenticity.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is out next week, May 26th, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC. If you haven’t already, you can check here for pricing and version or head this way for a first-look at some of RoboCop’s suitably gory Brutalities.