Watch: New Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Trailer Reveals RoboCop Brutalities

Fans of gaming’s goriest fighting game franchise are in for a treat later this month with the launch of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath.

An expansion of the base game that includes a bevy of new material, Aftermath not only marks a first for the series in introducing additional story content but the usual deluge of more stages, cinematic finishers and, of course, characters. Three new fighters are scheduled to join an already expansive roster this time around, with Mortal Kombat mainstays Sheeva and Fujin accompanied by yet another guest combatant, RoboCop.

As always, NetherRealm has proven itself something of a stickler for authenticity with this particular crossover, having managed to recruit Peter Weller himself to return and voice the cyborg. We got a first glimpse of the 80s icon in action last week via a slick gameplay montage and now, there’s even more to fawn over. You can check out the footage, which reveals two of RoboCop’s suitably gory Brutalities, above.

In terms of visuals alone, NetherRealm has achieved the same near-perfect level of quality as that of MK 11‘s previous guest characters, though it remains to be seen just how fun it’ll be to pilot the law enforcer. While Joker and Spawn have certainly established leagues of new fans based purely on their fun factor, Terminator has lagged behind somewhat due to an uninteresting (relatively speaking) toolkit. Given the obvious similarities that RoboCop shares with his fellow robot, there’s always a concern that he’s more entertaining to watch than to control.

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait long for a definitive answer. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is out next week, May 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC, with multiple purchase options available. For a breakdown of each available bundle, its price and contents, see here.