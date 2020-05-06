Watch: Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Trailer Reveals RoboCop

Following weeks of speculation, leaks and teasers, NetherRealm Studios has finally unveiled what’s next for Mortal Kombat 11.

Officially titled Aftermath, the expansion not only delivers on expectations of further new characters, but a continuation of the base game’s time-traveling narrative, too. Picking up directly after the conclusion of MK 11‘s story, players will be tasked with rewriting history and reestablishing its flow as the newly-ascended Liu Kang. With Kronika’s crown destroyed (and the ability to shape time as one sees fit gone along with it), Kang is left with no other option than to forge an uneasy alliance with evil sorcerer Shang Tsung and a raft of other familiar faces.

Confirming those rumors we’ve been hearing for a while, new playable characters joining the fight include Fujin and Sheeva, as well as an additional guest character, RoboCop. You can see the trio in action for yourselves via the trailer above.

But wait, there’s more!

While fans eager to get their hands on all of the above will need to pony up some extra cash, NetherRealm will also be releasing an update later this month that adds a bunch of content free of charge. New versions of iconic Mortal Kombat stages from yesteryear, environmental Fatalities and, best of all, Friendships are just some of the additions to get excited over. For those unaware, Friendships, like Fatalities, add an extra layer of flourish to any victory, with that revealed above depicting Scorpion giving his beloved teddy bear a big hug.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is available May 26th for $39.99 (standalone) or as part of a bundle including the base game, all previous DLC and Aftermath for $59.99.