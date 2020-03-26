Mortal Kombat 11 Leak May’ve Confirmed RoboCop As DLC

NetherRealm Studios may have only just wrapped up existing post-launch plans for Mortal Kombat 11, but fans are already eager to learn who’ll be next to join the game’s roster. For what it’s worth, the developer has neither confirmed or denied the existence of a second Kombat Pass, though recent hints provided by director Ed Boon certainly imply that something is on the way.

Following the debut of the first gameplay for Spawn earlier this month, Boon promised that more surprises were in the pipeline for fans of the eleventh installment, though stopped short of specifying exactly what they would entail. While other possibilities range from new online features, arenas and/or cosmetics, the studio undoubtedly knows that fresh blood generates the most hype and is assuredly worth being kept under wraps in order to give Spawn his well-deserved time in the spotlight.

Nothing is official just yet, then, though a number of recent leaks may have already spoiled the big secret. Following on from earlier rumors of potential guest appearances from Ash Williams and Michael Myers, it now seems as if RoboCop is in the running to join the fight. As spotted by Twitter user thethiny in a recent datamine of the game (see below), references to a number of currently unreleased characters are present.

As you can see, included among them are Mortal Kombat mainstays Takeda, Stryker and Sheeva, as well as specific mention of another fighter seemingly codenamed ‘ROB.’ Thethiny notes that, like existing playable characters, ROB has an inventory, implying that the individual would serve to be more than just a cameo.

Early signs are promising, then, though as always, it’s worth reiterating that none of the above is official until NetherRealm says otherwise. Would RoboCop be one of your top picks for Mortal Kombat 11, though, or do you have someone (or something) else in mind? Let us know in the usual place below!