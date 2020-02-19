Mortal Kombat 11 Reportedly Adding Michael Myers And More With New DLC

While Mortal Kombat 11 fans are still eagerly awaiting the addition of Kombat Pack 1’s final character to the fighting game’s roster, it now appears as if the crimson-caped anti-hero otherwise known as Spawn will be far from the final DLC addition NetherRealm has planned for the future and beyond.

That’s according to the appearance of a new leak over on 4Chan, at least, which claims to have inside knowledge of the developer’s plans for the remainder of 2020. As spotted by YouTuber Dynasty, the post in question – provided, unsurprisingly, by an anonymous user – makes several massive revelations which, if true, would reveal that NetherRealm plans to support Mortal Kombat 11 with new content until at least 2021. Their inside source on the development team, they say, has revealed that, following the release of Spawn, a second Kombat Pack will be announced.

As for what’ll be included in the hypothetical season pass, well, we’ll let you pick the familiar names out for yourselves via the gallery below:

Besides reintroducing several series mainstays such as Fujin (who has been name-dropped previously by an unrelated leak), Sheeva and Sektor between now and 2021, the post also claims that two further guest characters from the world of horror cinema will be joining the cast. The Evil Dead‘s Ash Williams is said to be one of these and will reportedly be voiced by Bruce Campbell himself. Halloween star Michael Myers is mentioned as the second, and will supposedly be released for MK11 in October to coincide with the release date of Halloween Kills later this year.

Given how NetherRealm has a storied history of including horror film icons (Mortal Kombat X featured both Leatherface and the Xenomorph) in its flagship brawler, all of the above are certainly plausible inclusions. Whether they’ll come to fruition, on the other hand, is another matter entirely, and fans should, for now at least, consider this latest leak to be little more than a wish list rather than gospel.

Back in the realm of confirmed future content for Mortal Kombat 11, sixth and final Kombat Pack character Spawn is scheduled to arrive in-game next month, with gameplay set to be with us in just a few short weeks. See here for all the details.