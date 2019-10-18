New Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Might’ve Confirmed Another DLC Character

Mortal Kombat 11 might be fast-approaching its first birthday, but NetherRealm Studios is far from finished with its latest instalment.

Ever since launch, the developer has made clear its intentions to support the bloody fighting game series with sizable post-launch updates, the first of which arrived not long after its debut and reintroduced iconic villain Shang Tsung as a playable character.

The evil sorcerer has since been joined by more MK mainstays such as Nightwolf and the soon-to-be-released Sindel, but that’s not all the seasonal Kombat Pass has to offer. As it’s done in the past, NetherRealm has secured a handful of guest appearances for this iteration of the brawler, the first of which, Terminator, just recently arrived. That leaves only DC’s Joker and antihero Spawn to come over the next six months, though now, it looks as if further roster additions are on the cards.

Unused audio files of Mortal Kombat 11‘s in-game announcer mentioning the name ‘Fujin’ were recently uncovered by data miners. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it belongs to a popular character that has been absent from the series as a playable fighter for far too long. In fact, so popular is EarthRealm’s stand-in protector that fans have frequently requested that NetherRealm give the deity the recognition he deserves.

Whether this discovery will ultimately lead to a reveal down the road or is simply the result of unused assets remains to be seen, though given that publisher Warner Bros. has since had the leak in question removed from YouTube under copyright claims, that might be all the evidence one needs to reach a conclusion. Furthermore, with an uncharacteristic gap between Joker and Spawn’s scheduled releases early next year, it could well be the case that NetherRealm is planning to have Fujin fill the space in-between as a surprise.

Fingers crossed, eh?