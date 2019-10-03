Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Gory First Brutality For The Terminator

In case you hadn’t heard, Mortal Kombat 11 will soon welcome a very special guest to its roster in the form of the Terminator. To be more precise, the human-hunting robot sent from the future is none other than the iconic T-800 model first made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger and, as if there was ever any doubt, NetherRealm has hit a home run with its adaptation of the character. Due to release in early access next week, the first (of several) guest characters joining the industry’s bloodiest fighting game franchise looks incredible in every regard.

From the preference for leather and pump-action shotguns to the character’s trademark quips (not voiced by Arnie, sadly), Terminator’s MK debut screams a level of authenticity that words simply can’t do justice. If you haven’t already, check out the gameplay reveal through here, for we’ve got another exciting reveal to fawn over today.

Unlike Fatalities, which end any given match with a gore-filled flourish, Brutalities can only be performed mid-game after meeting a certain number of pre-requisites. What players will need to do in order to perform this particular Brutality remains to be seen, but you can check out the satisfying pay-off below.

New Terminator: Dark Fate Images Show Off Schwarzenegger And Hamilton In Action 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As always, Mortal Kombat 11 has hit the bullseye here by finding a perfect balance between violence and humor, and I can’t wait to see what other tricks the character has up its sleeves come October 8th. Given that we already know the future soldier can shed its synthetic skin to reveal the menacing metallic skeleton hiding underneath, I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed for a finisher that incorporates both forms.

As for what lies ahead for the time-traveling sci-fi series in its native medium, Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters later this month and marks the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. You can catch up on all the latest details over here.