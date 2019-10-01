Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals First Gameplay For Terminator DLC

Well, here we are, folks. October has arrived and while that sadly means winter is on its way, the upside is that Mortal Kombat 11‘s first guest character is finally within reach. Due to debut next week in early access is the merciless Terminator first made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger and developer NetherRealm has released some gameplay to celebrate.

Frankly, words can’t do justice for what your eyes are about to witness, so we’ll just let the trailer below do the talking.

As it has done in the past with the likes of Predator, Freddy Kreuger and the Xenomorph, NetherRealm has absolutely nailed its adaptation of Arnie’s most famous film role for MK11, not just in terms of combat, but with subtle facial expressions and movement patterns, too. It’s a big help, of course, that the studio has secured the actor’s likeness for their version, but combined? The authenticity is almost overwhelming.

The icing on the cake, however, is undoubtedly the character’s mid-match transition triggered when Scorpion incinerates the Terminator’s synthetic skin right off the (metallic) bone. Whether players are able to choose when the robot sheds its disguise remains to be seen, though it seems that in doing so, the T-800 model receives some sort of defense boost.

Terminator becomes available next week, October 8th, for Mortal Kombat 11 and will be followed by comic book icons Joker and Spawn in January and March 2020, respectively. A long wait ahead, for sure, but if both guests receive the same level of attention to detail as our friend above has, the wait will be worth it.