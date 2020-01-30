Mortal Kombat 11 Announces Date For Spawn Gameplay Reveal

Good news, Mortal Kombat 11 fans! We finally know when NetherRealm Studios will officially reveal first gameplay for the fighting title’s final DLC character.

Earlier today, the developer confirmed to followers over on Twitter that a special celebratory event is due to take place in the spring. Final Kombat as it’s so-called will play host to a number of guests and competitive players at the Ignite Gaming Lounge in Skokie, Illinois. Here, the top 16 MK 11 players will go head-to-head in order to decide who is the ultimate warrior Earthrealm has to offer, as well as provide new details for none other than Spawn.

As a matter of fact, the studio will showcase the first-ever in-game footage of Todd McFarlane’s iconic creation in action for all attendees to see. Check out the announcement below.

We're excited to reveal more details for Final Kombat on March 8th! Grab your tickets and meet legends @Todd_McFarlane, @ImKeithDavid, @CHTOfficial, and more. #MK11 https://t.co/EQhXVwCGCZ pic.twitter.com/qrUPFWoBTO — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 30, 2020

Here's Your Best Look Yet At Spawn In Mortal Kombat 11 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As if that wasn’t already incentive enough to book a ticket, McFarlane himself will be in attendance, as will long-running Spawn voice actor Keith David. Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who played evil sorcerer Shang Tsung in Paul W. S. Anderson’s 1995 live-action film adaptation as well as MK 11, will also be there alongside various members of NetherRealm, likely including Ed Boon himself. Convinced yet? You should be, as judging by a recent leak, Spawn is going to look incredible in motion (see the gallery above).

Spawn’s gameplay debut is locked in for March 8th at Final Kombat with a release due to follow on March 17th. The anti-hero is the sixth and final DLC character currently confirmed for Mortal Kombat 11, though if recent rumblings among the community are to be believed, more could be in the works. As for the present, January 28th marked the addition of guest character Joker to the roster, gameplay for which you can find over here. Fair warning: it’s not for the faint-hearted.