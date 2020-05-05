NettherRealm’s Teasing A Big Mortal Kombat 11 Announcement For Tomorrow

It looks as if NetherRealm Studios is finally ready to unveil its plans for the future of Mortal Kombat 11.

Setting the date for when fans can expect to learn more in a post over on Twitter earlier today, the developer shared a short clip teasing something rather special indeed is on the way. Before we go any further, be warned that if you’ve yet to experience the ending of MK 11’s intensely cinematic story mode, you’d best look away now – heavy spoilers follow.

Rather than announce a second Kombat Pass 2 (which could still happen, by the way) as many had expected, it appears as if NetherRealm is trying its hand at something a little different this time around in the form of story DLC. The clip below, which features Raiden and Liu Kang conversing during the game’s conclusion, plays out exactly as you’d suspect. That is, until three mysterious figures arrive on the scene.

What does this all mean, exactly? We’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to find out for sure, but it certainly seems as though the fighting game will soon be on the receiving end of story DLC. Such an occasion would be a first for the series and, what’s more, we already know, thanks to Raiden’s surprise mention of his name – and the unmistakable voice of Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, of course – that one of the individuals appearing to warn Liu Kang against taking further action is evil sorcerer Shang Tsung. Where the plot goes from here is anyone’s guess, and we can’t wait to find out more tomorrow, May 6th.

Until then, you can check out the latest rumors concerning future Mortal Kombat 11 DLC by heading through here.