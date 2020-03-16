NetherRealm Teases Future DLC For Mortal Kombat 11

In case you hadn’t heard, Mortal Kombat 11 players are due to welcome a very special guest to the fighting game’s roster tomorrow. Spawn, Todd McFarlane’s badass comic book antihero, swoops in-game on March 17th for Kombat Pass owners and while fans are justifiably hyped for the character, his arrival is sure to be somewhat bittersweet.

As the last of six DLC characters (all of which have since been released and include the likes of Terminator and Joker), Spawn is the only outstanding post-launch content confirmed for MK 11, leading to the belief that NetherRealm may finally be wrapping up support and moving on to new projects. Fortunately, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Immediately following Spawn’s showcase at Final Kombat, game director Ed Boon emerged to thank fans for their continued support of the franchise before confirming that support for Mortal Kombat 11, in particular, will continue for the forseeable future.

See below for the full statement, courtesy of MP1st:

Thank you everybody for supporting Mortal Kombat. We love to do these reveals at these events as a thank you for all of this support for all of these years. There is a lot more to come with Mortal Kombat as well, this isn’t the end of the whole support for this game. We’ve got a lot of surprises in store.

Mortal Kombat 11 Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Boon’s reassurance is unsurprisingly vague, so it’s not entirely clear what the studio’s plans are going forward, though the best-case scenario would, of course, be a second Kombat Pass. Rumors of such a thing have already begun circulating online, one of which claims that Halloween‘s Michael Myers and Evil Dead‘s Ash Williams will be included alongside Mortal Kombat 11 mainstays such as Sheeva and Fujin.

Whether that proves to be true, we’ll just have to wait and see, but for now, all eyes are on Spawn. You can check out gameplay for the servant of hell ahead of his early access release over here.