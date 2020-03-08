Watch: Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer Reveals First Gameplay For Spawn

Mortal Kombat 11 fans have cause to celebrate today, for the first gameplay of the fighting game’s sixth DLC character has finally been revealed.

As announced previously, developer NetherRealm Studios took the opportunity to debut Spawn in-game at Final Kombat. Currently taking place, the weekend-long event has so far proven to be a fitting celebration of MK 11‘s one-year anniversary, with competitive players from across the globe coming together in order to decide, once and for all (well, until next year, at least) who will be crowned champion of Earthrealm.

As for Spawn? Well, you can check out the third and final guest character in action for yourselves above. Be warned, however, that your eyeballs are about to be overloaded with awesomeness.

Mortal Kombat 11 Poster Reveals New Look At Spawn

Spawn joins both Terminator and Joker to round out the trio of guest appearances for Mortal Kombat 11, with owners of the brawler’s Kombat Pass able to get their hands on Todd McFarlane’s creation later this month. Speaking of which, McFarlane himself is present at the event in Chicago, joined by both game director Ed Boon and, as an additional treat, longtime voice actor, Keith David

Following his limited release on March 26th, all players will be able to individually download the newcomer a week later on April 2nd. As for the future and beyond for Mortal Kombat 11 following Spawn’s release, NetherRealm has yet to reveal its plans, though purported leaks of a second round of roster additions are already beginning to circulate online. In the event they prove true, horror movie icons Michael Myers (Halloween) and Ash Williams (Ash vs Evil Dead) could be arriving alongside Mortal Kombat mainstays Fujin and Sheeva.

As always, it’s worth exercising skepticism for those rumors until official sources say otherwise and right now, all eyes are quite rightly laser-focused on Spawn. Do yourselves a favor and rewatch the incredible trailer above and let us know what you think of it down below.