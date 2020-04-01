Mortal Kombat 11 May Be Adding 11 More DLC Characters To The Game

Todd McFarlane’s beloved Spawn finally joined the existing roster of Mortal Kombat 11 last month, in turn fulfilling NetherRealm’s promise of six post-launch characters for the fighting game.

Series mainstays Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel as well as guests Terminator, Joker and the aforementioned servant of hell are now available in-game, but do these six combatants represent the final expansion to MK 11‘s roster? The developer has yet to indicate either way, though studio head Ed Boon has promised that support for the eleventh installment has yet to reach its end. Vague as it is, Boon’s comments could allude to further online adjustments and/or other quality of life improvements as opposed to new content, but given recent leaks, it appears NetherRealm has much grander plans for the future.

In fact, if new information discovered by data miners is to be believed, fans could be looking at the prospect of an additional 11 characters released between now and 2021, bringing the overall total to a whopping 42.

Detailing their discovery over on Twitter, user thethiny explains how that same number of character slots currently exists in Mortal Kombat 11‘s game files. Many of these so-called cells have yet to contain any data, of course, though the leak notes how predecessor MKX exercised the exact same process of having predetermined slots, all of which were ultimately filled by the time NetherRealm ended support.

Assuming the above to be true, however, it’s unlikely that all 11 potential newcomers would be included in a single Kombat Pass, but spread across two instead. Such an outcome would certainly support the large number of fighters heavily rumored to be introduced, with the likes of Takeda, Sheeva, Stryker and Fujin already frontrunners. Michael Myers, Ash Williams and RoboCop round out the remaining hot picks, with the latter even seemingly referenced in-game already.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait for NetherRealm itself to separate fact from fiction, but suffice it to say, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks. Watch this space.