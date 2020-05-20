The latest gameplay trailer has arrived for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and this time, it’s all about a single match-up between two 80s movie icons.

RoboCop and Terminator, two metal and flesh hybrids with wildly different directives, are set to continue their long-running feud in NetherRealm’s blood-soaked brawler later this month, but who will emerge the victor? Well, that largely depends on the skill of each individual player, of course, though one thing we do know is that both look sublime in action. You can check out the referential gameplay for yourselves above – and be sure to head over to YouTube for round two.

For those not familiar with the significance of this crossover, both characters appeared in a limited comic book series published back in the early 90s by Dark Horse Comics, with each installment written and illustrated by Frank Miller and Walt Simonson respectively. The four-issue spin-off became an instant success, spawning various subsequent media, including the admittedly quite terrible RoboCop Versus The Terminator for the Sega Genesis.

Sporting Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness (but not his voice, unfortunately), Terminator has already been playable in MK 11 for several months as the first of three guest characters included with the game’s initial Kombat Pass. RoboCop, on the other hand, lands next week and is joined by fan favourites Fujin and Sheeva. All three roster additions will have access to the usual gamut of cosmetic options to encourage customization, some of which you can check out over here.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is out May 26th, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC and includes all of the above in addition to multiple new maps and a continuation of the base game’s time-travelling narrative. See here for the original story trailer.