The Internet Is Roasting Sony For May’s Terrible PS Plus Games

Earlier today, Sony announced their two free PlayStation Plus games for the month of May, and they’re an admittedly strange duo.

Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines are both simulation titles, which probably only appeal to a small group of gamers. Meaning that most of the PlayStation 4 user base is now feeling pretty discouraged. And as is often the case, they’re letting Sony know all about it.

Taking to Twitter, tons of PS4 owners have begun roasting the company, with many in disbelief that this is what’s on offer for the month and some even hoping that it’s just a late April Fools’ Day joke. Unfortunately, it isn’t, and gamers are making sure that Sony hears their thoughts on the situation, as evidenced below.

Of course, the disappointment with this month’s titles is probably being exacerbated by the fact that rumors last week pointed to Dark Souls: Remastered and Dying Light being on the way. Obviously, both games would’ve appealed to a much broader audience than what we ultimately got and would’ve left a lot of people absolutely thrilled. Especially with everyone stuck at home during the lockdown and looking for some quality games to play.

But alas, that’s not what happened and instead, we’re left with Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines for this month’s PlayStation Plus titles. To be fair, neither of them are bad games per se, but again, they just don’t really appeal to many people given their nature and it certainly would’ve been nice to get Dying Light and/or Dark Souls: Remastered instead.

But tell us, what do you think of this month’s offering? And will you be checking them out? As always, drop us a comment down below with your thoughts.