The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Lady Gaga Not Knowing What Fortnite Is

And just like that, Fortnite season 10 ended in an apocalyptic fashion a few days ago.

Over the weekend, Epic Games delivered “The End” and sent Fortnite players and all of their belongings into a murky black hole. It was a massive event that brought in more than 6 million people across platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter, and even if you don’t appreciate the game as much as others do, you can’t deny that this was still an incredibly innovative experiment, especially when you remember that the Battle Royale title focuses on a non-persistent multiplayer universe.

So…what’s next? Why, Fortnite Chapter 2, of course, which brings about a fresh start not just for Epic Games, but for the players as well. But it turns out that not everyone’s on board the hype train just yet, as Lady Gaga took to Twitter recently to ask what all the fuss was about, and as expected, the internet reacted accordingly.

What’s fortnight — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 15, 2019

A very addictive video game that you can’t stop playing once you enter https://t.co/zWzZ8I3Gy9 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) October 15, 2019

We have some friends that can show you… — Twitch (@Twitch) October 15, 2019

Call me on the Telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I. pic.twitter.com/dL6y6bJrrW — Ninja (@Ninja) October 15, 2019

will someone please take gaga’s phone away pic.twitter.com/scynwvN3zQ — voodoo mama (@ultrajayson) October 15, 2019

It's the ARTPOP of video games. — Twitter Gaming (@TwitterGaming) October 15, 2019

Girl u just playing at this point pic.twitter.com/769adiIIKP — ʀᴏᴇᴍ (@RoemService) October 15, 2019

LG6 lead coming October 29th wbk pic.twitter.com/O0IJUqfuIe — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) October 15, 2019

This is just the funniest tweet to ever exist💀 — eU Samsora (@Samsora_) October 15, 2019

Of course, the pop star could just be trolling here, or looking for attention. After all, she’s shown interest in gaming in the past and we’d be surprised if she truly didn’t know what Fortnite was. But then again, who knows? As big as the Battle Royale title is, there are definitely certain demographics out there who may not have been exposed to it yet.

Regardless, Fortnite is now back online and better than ever, with Chapter 2 bringing us a ton of new features, matchmaking improvements and bots that should make the new-player experience that much smoother. In fact, if you haven’t jumped in yet, now’s the perfect time to see what all the hype’s about and get sucked into one of the most addictive games on the market. We’ll see you on the battlefield!