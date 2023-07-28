Call of Duty has over the years become far less serious when it comes to the look of players in the game. As the franchise floats closer to what you’d expect from Fortnite, there are even more unlikely faces joining the battle as upcoming operators.

One name you’ve probably seen floating around online is Nicki Minaj. After Cardi B admitted to fumbling a CoD deal last year, now it seems that another rap icon has taken her place.

So are the rumors true? Is Nicki headed to MW2?

Is Nicki Minaj coming to Call of Duty?

Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty 🩷 pic.twitter.com/CFYwhjWfUL — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

Yes, believe it or not, Nicki Minaj will be joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in season 5. If you’ve ever wanted to head out on the battlefield as the rap icon that is Nicki, then your time is here.

Being the first female operator in MW2, Nicki will boast her own Barbie-pink assault-rifle shown off in the reveal images for this unlikely collaboration.

If you’re hoping to add Nicki to your collection of operators she will be made available during Season 5 which is set to kick off on Aug. 2. Furthermore, the operator skin will launch as part of a bundle available in the CoD store, purchasable with either CoD points or your hard earned money, whatever suits you best.

There are other rappers headed to the game this season. These are Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage, and it’s almost certain that all of these bundles will be priced at the 2,400 CoD Points we’ve seen with previous releases.