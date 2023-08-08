Anyone who’s familiar with Overwatch knows the first-person shooter has an extensive roster of heroes for players to choose from. With so many playable characters it’s easy for players to get decision fatigue, but there’s no reason to think Blizzard’s going to axe any of these characters anytime soon, especially not a fan-favorite who’s been in the game since its inception. Right?

Well, that’s exactly what Overwatch 2 fans heard the company was doing as of today when a rumor spread that Reaper was being removed from the game. Is it true or is this just the internet being, well, the internet?

Is Blizzard removing Reaper from Overwatch 2?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

No need to worry; there’s no truth to the rumor, Reaper fans. Rumblings first began to spread when TikTok user @Knockknockow posted a video of him seemingly reading an official notice from Blizzard that the company was removing Reaper from the game due to “development and balance considerations.” While some fans realized this was just an attempt at trolling, others were convinced and the video went viral regardless.

To be fair, @Knockknockow did sound pretty bummed about Reaper’s supposed removal from the game so it’s no surprise the rumor spread so quickly. Fortunately, Reaper is here to stay and Blizzard has shared no plans to remove him from Overwatch 2. Reaper is easily one of the most beloved characters in the shooter, and removing him from the game just wouldn’t make sense.

While Blizzard does have some problems it could take care of, Reaper fans can rest easy knowing this isn’t one of them.