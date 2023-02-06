Is ‘The Last of Us’ available on Xbox?

Now a cross-medium success, The Last of Us feels like it’s absolutely everywhere. Originally debuting as a video game in 2013, it’s widely considered to be one of the greatest video games of all-time. With the huge boost from the HBO Max, many are wondering where they can get their hands on the hit game.

There’s been countless remasters and remakes, as well as a sequel, but can you play The Last of Us on any of the Xbox platforms? Here’s all you need to know.

Image via Naughty Dog

Can I play The Last of Us on Xbox?

Debuting on the PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013, over a decade later The Last of Us is still listed as one of those games you absolutely must play. Unfortunately for those without a PlayStation console, there is currently no way to play either The Last of Us Part I or Part II.

There is still to be a The Last of Us port to PC, which will widen up the potential fandom for the game. Part I will be available to play on PC from March 28, roughly around the time the HBO Max series ends its first season. There will be a second season of The Last of Us, with is set to be adapted into Part II.

Speaking of The Last of Us Part II, there is no solid date for its release on PC, but it will happen at some point in the near future. Many PlayStation console exclusives get ported over to PC more than a few years after their original release.