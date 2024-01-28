Is there a FNAF ‘Into The Pit’ game release date?

The latest entry in the series will pop up when you least expect it.

Like whatever the opposite of the MCU is, the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise just keeps drumming up fan excitement no matter how long it goes on.

That trend looks set to continue with Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit, the 2D adventure game adapted from the Fazbear Frights story of the same name. The latest entry in the FNAF universe had an inauspicious debut thanks to an accidental leak/announcement by Scholastic in late January 2024.

Bygones being bygones, series creator Scott Cawthon let the cat all the way out of the bag, admitting that the production team had been “trying to keep it a secret for a bit longer,” but darn it all, when do things ever go according to plan at Freddy Fazbear’s? Yes, he and developer Mega Cat Studios acknowledged, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit was a thing. But when could fans expect to see it?

When does Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit come out?

There’s good news and bad news on the subject of a Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit release date. The bad news: there isn’t one. At least not specifically.

The good news is that, whatever Into the Pit’s release date ends up being, fans probably won’t have long to wait. Cawthon referred to the project as a “10th anniversary game” for the franchise, and since the original Five Nights at Freddy’s came out in 2014, that would put Into the Pit’s premiere sometime in 2024.

More specifically, the first Five Nights at Freddy’s game hit PCs on Aug. 8, 2014. If Mega Cat Studios decides to get especially precise about things, Into the Pit will be available to make you pee a little starting the second week of August.

FNAF: Into the Pit follows the story of Oswald, a 10-year-old boy who, missing the good old days, jumps into the ominously roped-off ball pit at a Jeff’s Pizza, only to discover that A: The Jeff’s Pizza used to be a Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and B: The ball pit transports him back in time to 1985, the year of the Missing Children Incident, and puts him uncomfortably close to the Spring Bonnie rabbit animatronic. The video game adaptation is brought to you by the retro adventure game specialists at Mega Cat Studios, best known for their 2023 RPG WrestleQuest. It marks the sixth spin-off and 16th official release in the Five Nights at Freddy’s catalog of video games.