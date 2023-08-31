Five Nights At Freddy’s has introduced a plethora of characters, not just the main quartet of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. They’re not only the lifeblood of this indie horror franchise, but also add clues to the lore and context of the franchise’s story and its origins. Now, this 2014 indie horror game will be making the jump to the big screen.

Out of all the characters featured in the franchise, there is one that has many wondering if it will make its way to the film adaptation. It’s already known that William Afton will be in this movie, played by Scooby-Doo star Matthew Lillard. According to Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, this character eventually turns into Springtrap, a springlock animatronic possessed by Afton. Teasers and previews for the upcoming film featured Easter eggs from later titles like Vanny in Security Breach. So, can the same be said for Springtrap?

Is Springtrap in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

Springtrap was introduced back in 2015 and came to life when William Afton wore a faulty Spring Bonnie suit, which eventually led to his death. Essentially, this animatronic has significant ties to Afton, so it would make sense if Springtrap were included in the film. But then again, Springtrap was introduced in the third game, so one could also assume that Blumhouse and the team behind the film chose not to include this character.

Fortunately, the final trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s was released, showcasing more scenes with our favorite quartet, as well as new details about the abandoned restaurant. Also featured in the trailer is another animatronic, one that appears more humanoid than robotic and is holding a knife.

Many fans assume that this is Springtrap, and that might be the case, as fans noticed that the animatronic has the exact same pose as its video game counterpart. However, that would imply William Afton died somewhere in the middle of the film after he gave Mike the night security guard gig. The Spring Bonnie suit becomes Springtrap if William dies inside it. So, for the time being, it’s likely safest to assume that this is just another ghost child possessing Spring Bonnie, unless the film confirms William’s death.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is scheduled to be released in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 27, 2023.