No matter what we say, a huge part of Pokémon’s mass appeal is the cute factor. Sure, we love the games and the anime is nice too, but a cute Pokémon? That’s what dreams are truly made of, baby.

Speaking of babies, baby Pokémon are some of our favorites of the bunch. Yes, they’re not as useful in battle as, say, heavy Pokémon would be, but they make our hearts happy. As blasphemous as it may sound, there’s more to Pokémon than being the very best and catching them all; sometimes, we just want to have a team of adorable ‘mons frolicking throughout the region.

There are many Pokémon that could easily be mistaken for baby Pokémon but there are only 19 official baby Pokémon. By all appearances, Toxel, a cute Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield, looks like a baby. But is he really a baby Pokémon?

Is Toxel a baby Pokémon?

Appearances can be deceiving but not in this case: Toxel is a baby Pokémon. The cute Electric/Poison-type Pokémon is the first baby Pokémon introduced since Diamond and Pearl were released in 2006.

We know many Pokémon are cute but what makes them baby Pokémon? According to Bulbapedia, baby Pokémon have to be obtainable by breeding, must be the lowest level of an evolutionary line while also being able to evolve at least once, and cannot breed. It’s a strict criteria that few Pokémon can actually meet. Hopefully we’ll see more of these cute little guys in the future!