A brand new Bluey app has entered the market, but parents are being warned about its predatory nature toward kids. The app features the world’s favorite blue heeler, Bluey and the rest of the show’s characters. But the way it was designed left many disappointed.

Bluey: Let’s Play is a “free” children’s app where users can explore the Heeler household with Bluey and her friends and family. There are no games or challenges; you simply drag and drop your favorite characters into the scene and interact with the world using your fingertips. It’s also important to note that this is not the game that was rumored last month.

There is just one problem — almost everything on the app is behind a paywall.

TikTok user @world.shaker claimed that the app was designed so that “kids could whine” to their parents, compelling them to pay $10 a month. And it’s not just him. People have criticized Bluey: Let’s Play for its locked content, and have noticed that Apple users have to pay more compared to Android users. This has left many users upset because they want to enjoy using the app, but are unwilling to pay a monthly fee to do so.

Such a shame this is a subscription game, free version has two characters then it is £6.49 (Android) or £9.99 (Apple) for anything per month per device you want it on! These prices need dropping or change to a one off purchase cost and you'd get lots more purchases! — Andy Chapman (@andychappers) August 15, 2023

More like

"bluey: Let's Pay!" — 🍊lyps🍊 (@awfulyps) August 15, 2023

$12.99 a month to be able to do anything fun. Wow — marsh 🌙🤍 (@marshiemoon) August 15, 2023

I would, but having a subscription service in an app made for the show's (intended) audience is absurd. — Twilerium Corgi (@twilerium) August 15, 2023

The app’s developer, Budge Studios, is known for publishing children’s games with paid subscriptions. Aside from Bluey, it released other titles from popular shows, like Miraculous Ladybug, Paw Patrol, and My Little Pony, all of which have content locked behind a monthly paywall.

Users claimed that they would prefer paying a one-time fee or deal with the ads if it meant they could access more of the app’s features. Meanwhile, others believed that only characters should be locked, and just have the rooms be accessible to all users. Regardless, this app has to make money somehow, but the way it’s being done isn’t something that many are happy about.

If you’re eager to engage with the Bluey-verse, consider using that subscription money for Disney Plus instead. At least you get to watch most of the episodes.