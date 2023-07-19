In case there wasn’t enough ‘Bluey’ in your life, it looks like there’s now a video game inbound

Can’t get enough of Bluey? Fear not because rumor has it that this popular children’s program will soon be available on our video game consoles — and don’t worry; it will be family-friendly.

While it has not been officially announced, the AusVGClassifications bot on Twitter has revealed that Bluey: The Videogame has been classified in Australia. It claimed that this Bluey title was developed by the Spanish company Artax Games and published by Outright Games LTD. The bot also claimed that this game would be available on every console, such as PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox, and that it would be rated G, equal to E10+.

Game: Bluey: The Videogame

Description: Category: Level 2 Gameplay, Media type: PC, Playstation 4 (PS4), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5 (PS5), Classification: General, Consumer advice: General, Author: Artax Games, Publisher: Outright Games LTD, Year: 2 — AusVGClassifications (@AusVGClass) July 18, 2023

Bluey: The Videogame has not been mentioned by anyone from Ludo or any of the show’s official social media channels. At the same time, details about the game’s premise or year of release have yet to be revealed. Information about the game is also hard to obtain on Australia’s Classifications website since it only shows games that were classified until the 14th of July. Meanwhile, searching “Bluey” or “Bluey: The Videogame” showed multiple results of “not specified” titles.

Screengrab via the Australian Government

Since Bluey debuted in 2018, it has become an international hit with over 100 episodes and has been translated into multiple languages. The show has featured notable guest stars, such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, and Anthony Field from The Wiggles, and won an International Emmy Kids Award in 2019 for the “Kids: Preschool” category. The Australian TV program, Sunrise, reported that Bluey is returning for a fourth season after a well-deserved break from production.

New episodes of Bluey have recently arrived in the U.S. and are currently available to stream on Disney Plus.