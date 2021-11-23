Rumors have been circulating about a potential Chrono Cross remake ever since it was one of the many game titles found during the Nvidia database leak that took place in Sept. 2021. Then, after folk singer Éabha McMahon claimed that she wrote a song for “a big game” that would “be announced at Christmas,” fans got even more excited at the possibility of a remake.

Now it’s been reported by the XBoxEra Podcast that there will indeed be a remake of Chrono Cross on the horizon.

“Chrono Cross Remastered, I think, was already on the Nivida leak list, so the game shouldn’t be a surprise – it was on Nvidia’s list,” said XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker. “But I was told that that VGC article is about Chrono Cross Remastered.”

This announcement made some gamers incredibly excited, while others were angry at what they thought was an inferior game getting a remake first.

One fan of Chrono Cross said that anyone who hadn’t experienced the game yet would be “floored by its quality.”

Everyone who hasn't experienced Chrono Cross yet is going to be floored by its quality.



Every single screen is an awe-inspiring painting that manages to deliver an unmatched atmosphere pic.twitter.com/TCGAgEuLoA — Bring Peanut Butter (@Dreamboum) November 23, 2021

However, fights quickly broke out as fans of Chrono Trigger collided with those happy at the rumored announcement.

both are great, i actually played them both unlike you — Johnny RETURNAL GOTY Joe (@Hawtinmk) November 23, 2021

Trigger is a 10/10 game, there's no reason for Remake. They need use it on Cross to bring it to be a TRULY sequence of Trigger. — Almir Junior (@AlmirAellium) November 23, 2021

Or maybe the fact that from the two games in the series, Cross aged more compared to Trigger. — E.M.B (Eosine Methylene Blue) (@Tubez_n_Ninez) November 23, 2021

One Chrono Cross fan even used a Spongebob meme to express exactly how they were feeling.

Chrono Trigger fans seeing Chrono Cross fans getting their first re-release. pic.twitter.com/xWJ7Og5Wk1 — E.M.B (Eosine Methylene Blue) (@Tubez_n_Ninez) November 23, 2021

We feel bad that he’s not prepared, because it’s already begun…

I am not prepared for another round of Chrono Cross discourse where people dunk on it endlessly — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) November 23, 2021

Still, with everyone else fighting, one user was brave enough to ask when beloved RPG Legend of Dragoon could finally get some love.

When does Legend of Dragoon get its due? pic.twitter.com/tV603l4JoT — Jason Billingsley (@MSUHitman) November 23, 2021

Would you rather see a Chrono Cross or a Chrono Trigger remake/remaster first? Tell us in the comments!