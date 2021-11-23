It’s ‘Chrono Cross’ vs. ‘Chrono Trigger’ as gamers fight over remake rumors
Rumors have been circulating about a potential Chrono Cross remake ever since it was one of the many game titles found during the Nvidia database leak that took place in Sept. 2021. Then, after folk singer Éabha McMahon claimed that she wrote a song for “a big game” that would “be announced at Christmas,” fans got even more excited at the possibility of a remake.
Now it’s been reported by the XBoxEra Podcast that there will indeed be a remake of Chrono Cross on the horizon.
“Chrono Cross Remastered, I think, was already on the Nivida leak list, so the game shouldn’t be a surprise – it was on Nvidia’s list,” said XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker. “But I was told that that VGC article is about Chrono Cross Remastered.”
This announcement made some gamers incredibly excited, while others were angry at what they thought was an inferior game getting a remake first.
One fan of Chrono Cross said that anyone who hadn’t experienced the game yet would be “floored by its quality.”
However, fights quickly broke out as fans of Chrono Trigger collided with those happy at the rumored announcement.
One Chrono Cross fan even used a Spongebob meme to express exactly how they were feeling.
We feel bad that he’s not prepared, because it’s already begun…
Still, with everyone else fighting, one user was brave enough to ask when beloved RPG Legend of Dragoon could finally get some love.
