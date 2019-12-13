Mortal Kombat 11 Releases New Joker Footage Ahead Of Debut Next Month

It’s been a long wait, but Mortal Kombat 11‘s newest addition is just around the corner. Even though it launched nine months ago, NetherRealm Studios’ and WB’s latest is following the tried-and-tested model for modern fighting games – releasing new characters at a steady pace to keep players interested. MK11 already boasts an expansive roster, but there are still more Kombatants coming down the pipeline.

Back in August, it was officially confirmed that Joker would be released as a DLC fighter, and at the time, fans weren’t entirely thrilled with his visual design. Still, despite the initial backlash, Warner Bros. kept their plans on the docket and now, we are only a month away until the Clown Prince of Crime makes his way to consoles and PCs.

Earlier this evening at The Game Awards, NetherRealm gave fans a new look at Joker. The video, which you can check out for yourself above, shows Batman’s greatest enemy rocking a familiar purple and green outfit, as he laughs maniacally while waving a cane about. The trailer also shows off “Harley Quinn” – though to be fair, it isn’t the real Harleen, but actually Cassie Cage in a character skin that was released months ago.

Mortal Kombat 11 Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s not entirely clear how Joker will play and what his moveset looks like, but if Injustice: Gods Among Us (and its sequel) are anything to go by, there’s a strong chance that things will be pretty violent and brutal, with a bit of dark humor thrown in for good measure.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out, as Joker is set to release for Mortal Kombat 11 as part of the Kombat Pack on January 28th.