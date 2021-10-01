Konami Reportedly Developing Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is reportedly in the works at Konami for a full-blown remake, according to ComicBook.

This follows from an internal restructuring at the company and reports coming out that they would be looking to bring back some of their biggest franchises, such as Castlevania.

For many fans of the aforementioned stealth-action franchise, however, this will undoubtedly be huge news, as Konami’s future in developing its mainline AAA console games was thrown into question in the mid-2010s following a reported pivot to focusing on mobile titles following the unceremonious firing of Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima.

Though many consider Kojima’s last entry to the saga, 2015’s Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, to be the video game auteur’s magnum opus of stealth gameplay when it comes to its open-world design and mechanics, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is often pointed to by fans as being the very best game in the series overall.

Here's How Oscar Isaac Could Look As Snake In Metal Gear Solid Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The news comes following long-standing rumors that the original Metal Gear Solid from 1998 would be given the reboot treatment for current-gen consoles.

According to this latest report, however, it would seem that the third entry in the series, originally released on the PlayStation 2 back in 2004, is being eyed for development by none other than Virtuous, a studio who has brought other titles such as The Outer World and Dark Souls Remastered to the Nintendo Switch in recent years.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is the beloved first mainline entry in the series to feature Big Boss, not his son, Solid Snake, as the protagonist. In addition to its original release on PS2, it also saw ports to the Nintendo 3DS and the PS3 via the Metal Gear Solid: HD Collection and Legacy Collection. This would represent the first time the game would be subject to a full-blown remake, however.

While Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater may be a logical place to reboot the franchise, we’re still hoping Naked Snake’s mentor, the legendarily self-sacrificing Boss, can someday have her own standalone entry as a special forces commander during World War II.