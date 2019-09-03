New Apex Legends Datamine Reveals PvE Mode, Wallrunning And Titans

Following an incredibly lacklustre first season, Respawn has brushed itself off and charged headfirst into ensuring Apex Legends is the best it can be.

As a result, Season 2: Battle Charge has been a smashing success for the developer, singlehandedly turning the battle royale’s fortunes around with revamped progressions systems, map changes and, of course, frequent limited-time events. The latest of those, Voidwalker, has just gone live today and includes a wealth of in-game benefits and cosmetics. Thankfully, too, Respawn has managed not to repeat the disastrous PR nightmare caused by the Iron Crown Collection event held earlier this month.

What else does Season 2 have in store for frequent visitors to Kings Canyon? We’ll find out in due time, I’m sure, but some fans are already looking further afield to Season 3. Seasoned and frequently reliable dataminer That1miningguy has returned from their latest descent into Apex Legends‘ files with a huge cache of information that appears to shed further light on what players can expect heading into October and beyond.

See the gallery below for a sneak peek:

No, your eyes don’t deceive you – Apex Legends looks all but confirmed to be receiving a PvE mode in the near future. That1miningguy’s video not only details a series of challenges players will be required to complete as part of the event but even further hints at some special mechanics exclusive to the mode. Namely, the ability to wall-run and pilot Titans finally appear to be making the jump from Titanfall 2 to its spiritual successor though in what capacity remains unclear.

Respawn has stated before that Titans would never be seen in Apex Legends, though confined solely to a PvE mode, the mechanical monstrosities would be a perfect fit. We’ll see just how accurate these leaks turn out to be. In the meantime, though, let us know in the comments below what you think of Titans potentially being introduced to Apex Legends? Yay or nay?