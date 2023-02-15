Latest Fantasy News: It took less than a week for ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ modders to add guns to the game

Hogwarts Legacy continues to be the talk of the town in nearly every fantasy sphere, as players finally dig their fingers into the expansive, open-world game.

Overall, response to the title has been unexpectedly positive, as even reluctant gamers report a wonderfully nostalgic journey into the magical world that helped define their childhoods. Despite this, some gamers are boycotting the title in response to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, and leaning on alternate titles to sate their desire for magical gameplay.

Those with a copy of the game can enjoy it in the typical fashion, with spells and sorcery, or they can take the American route and tackle those magical enemies with sheer firepower. It took modders less than a week to add guns into the game — surprising no one — and gamers are already tackling magical monsters in a very non-Harry Potter way.

You won’t find many guns in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but you will find plenty of on-point DnD lore. Chris Pine, who stars in the upcoming film, praised Wizards of the Coast for finding just the right balance of involvement, which could lead to a surprisingly stellar release.

A perpetually popular game is just waiting for Hogwarts Legacy boycotters to remember it

Image via Zenimax Online Studios

Despite its massive popularity among most gamers, some people are sticking true to their decision to boycott Hogwarts Legacy, and — by extension — J.K. Rowling. These gamers might be hankering for a magical play through of their own, and can easily find it in The Elder Scrolls Online. The mega-popular game manages to balance broad magical capability with excellent LGBTQ+ representation, all without being tied to a known transphobe.

Modders are quick to replace wands with something a touch more modern

Image via WB Games

Within days of its release, modders were making changes to Hogwarts Legacy. One of the earliest inclusions came in the form of guns, which made their way into the game less than a week after its full launch. Players can now replace their wand with a full-blown Glock, and blow their enemies away with bullets, rather than spells.

Wizards of the Coast had the perfect amount of involvement in Honor Among Thieves

Image via Paramount

Excessive involvement can make or break an adaptation, as proved time and again by the wealth of terrible adaptations currently on the market. If the creative mind behind an original story isn’t involved enough, the results are often a bastardization of the source material, but too much involvement can damage a project just as much. It seems Wizards of the Coast found the perfect level of involvement when it came to Honor Among Thieves, leading Chris Pine to praise the company for toeing the line.