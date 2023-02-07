Latest Fantasy News: Shining ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews complicate the J.K. Rowling conversation even more

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release in just a few days, and fans are even more split following the first round of reviews.

A range of reviews from respected outlets largely boast excellent scores, with few publications giving the game less than 8/10 — or, for sites like our own, 4/5. Reviews praise the game’s vibrant open world, intriguing side characters, and delightful gameplay, and lean hard on the genuine Wizarding World vibes etched into the game’s every moment.

There are downsides to a purchase, of course, not the least of which remains J.K. Rowling herself. The once-popular author’s descent into trans-exclusionary radical feminism heavily impacted the Harry Potter fandom, and led many to view a Hogwarts Legacy purchase as a statement against trans rights. Not all gamers view it this way, of course, and they are now grappling with their desire to play the highly-praised game despite the optics of a purchase.

The game isn’t the only fantasy property cropping up in conversations, but as its release edges closer, its overtaking nearly every competitor, from television shows and games to blockbuster films. Even the Avatar franchise can’t keep up, despite fans engaging in a very confusing debate about The Way of Water‘s status as an animated film.

Does The Way of Water count as animated?

Image via 20th Century Studios

A strange argument is keeping the Avatar fanbase distracted from the ongoing Hogwarts Legacy debate. Fans of James Cameron’s Pandora were taken aback by an assertion that The Way of Water should be considered in the Best Animated Feature Film category, rather than Best Picture. This is due to the film’s consistent blending of live-action and animation, a style used by at least one film in the former category. Not everyone agrees that the film falls into the animation fold, but it’s hard to deny the logic.

Defying the odds, Hogwarts Legacy is kind of great

Hogwarts Legacy/Avalanche

Our official review for Hogwarts Legacy digs into everything that makes the game a “high point for the franchise,” from its robust character creator and engaging storyline to its delightful side missions and addictive combat. All the complicated drama still lurks in the background of any purchase, but it’s hard to deny all the things that make Hogwarts Legacy a great game.

Gamers struggle to process those sky-high Hogwarts Legacy scores

Screenshot via Warner Bros.

Scores like our own are complicating the conversation around Hogwarts Legacy even more, as gamers who once sought to boycott the title begin to rethink their stance. Ardent trans allies are set on avoiding a Hogwarts Legacy purchase in order to deny J.K. Rowling any financial benefits, but news that the developers at Avalanche well-delivered on their promise makes things harder. Dazzling reviews make the game sound like just what Harry Potter fans have always wanted, and Rowling’s ability to rob so many of what could be a wonderful experience is nothing short of criminal.