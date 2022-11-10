Latest Gaming News: Play as Lionel Messi in ‘Call of Duty’ or in FIFA’s new blockchain game 

Buckle in for a weird mix of news today as Infinity Ward announces their first major update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Nintendo announces a suite of new indie games, Doom Eternal’s composer reveals that production was hell, and FIFA’s new games will use blockchain technology.

Read all about these things and more in our latest gaming news roundup.

We're excited to announce all of the new content coming with the launch of Season 01 of #ModernWarfare2



Check out the blog for more info on features and updates we've made to #Warzone2: https://t.co/fN1zD9kJ05 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 9, 2022

The first major update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been announced by Infinity Ward, as you can see from the tweet above. The Season 01 update will be coming to the game starting next week on Nov. 16, 2022. Alongside the update will be the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Call of Duty’s battle royale. The updates to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 include two new multiplayer maps, one new mode, one new co-op mission, and a new ranked play mode.

As for the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, players will be getting a giant new map called ‘Al Mazrah’, alongside a new gulag, new features, new vehicles, and a new mode called DMZ. The new operators dropping in the game are the football players Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and Neymar Jr. In addition to the sports stars, you can also play as the new operators, Zeus, Klaus, and Gaz, who is in the campaign. That’s not all, you also will be getting new guns, new bundles, and a new battle pass system.

Nintendo announced some indie games

As they tend to do from time to time, Nintendo has had their Indie World Showcase featuring some stellar indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch. You can watch the full showcase above, but these were the games that were announced for the platform along with their release dates:

Venba – Spring 2023.

GOODBYE WORLD – November 2022.

Have a Nice Death – March 22, 2023.

Aka – December 15, 2022.

Pepper Grinder – 2023.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly – Spring 2023

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni – March 9, 2023.

Desta: The Memories Between – Early 2023.

A Space for the Unbound – Jan. 19, 2023.

Dordogne – Spring 2023.

Botany Manor – 2023.

Once Upon a Jester – Available now.

Rogue Legacy 2 – Available now.

Blanc – Feb. 14, 2023.

WrestleQuest – May 2023.

Wobbledogs Console Edition – Nov. 17, 2022.

Storyteller – March 23, 2023.

World of Horror – Summer 2023.

Curse of the Sea Rats – Early 2023.

Inscryption – Dec. 1, 2022.

A Little to the Left – Available now.

Sports Story – December 2022.

Doom Eternal composer Mick Gordon reveals production hell

Marty Stratton, @idSoftware Studio Director, lied about @DOOM Eternal's OST events in a Reddit post that used disinformation to blame me entirely for its failure



Later, he offered me a six-figure sum to never speak about it



The truth is more important.https://t.co/zSNo2QG1mI — Mick Gordon (@Mick_Gordon) November 9, 2022

The most infuriating story in the gaming world today is regarding Mick Gordan and the development of Doom Eternal. The fact that there were struggles behind the scenes regarding the soundtrack of Doom Eternal has been well documented with the producer of Doom Eternal using a Reddit post to delve into the problems behind the game’s soundtrack. This came after fans noticed that there were problems with Mick Gordon’s tracks and that Mick Gordon had claimed the problems came from ID Software’s audio team.

The Reddit post was put up in 2020, and today Mick Gordon shared his side of the story, which you can see in the tweet above, and read more about here. Essentially the award-winning composer behind Doom Eternal and its predecessor Doom (2016), has claimed that while he was producing the tracks for the game he was being mistreated, underpaid, or worked for significant periods without any pay, and that they used tracks in the game and in the soundtrack that ID Software did not pay for. After months of attempting to negotiate, Gordon felt it was time to clear his name and tell his side of the story, so it is worth reading his full account of the events, which you can read above.

The next FIFA game will be part of the blockchain

Image via EA

It was huge news for gamers, especially those who play the annualized FIFA games, that EA had refused to pay FIFA their increased licensing fee and would be dropping the FIFA branding, going forward as EA Sports FC. So EA is free to make its own football game, and FIFA is free to explore other avenues to monetize its brand.

There are reportedly four FIFA games in development or gaming interactions as FIFA’s press release states. They will all be utilizing Web 3.0 and Blockchain technology, which is much maligned by a majority of video game fans. These games include AI League: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the Upland Metaverse, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Phygtl, and Matchday Challenge: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition. All of these games will be timed to release with the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

‘Kingdom Hearts’ comes to PlayStation Plus

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for November includes:



➕ Skyrim

➕ Rainbow Six Siege

➕ Kingdom Hearts

➕ The Gardens Between



And many more. The full game list: https://t.co/sJYAdMiPbU pic.twitter.com/uUxUXzvnWf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 9, 2022

The PlayStation Plus update for November is finally here. In addition to the monthly free games added to their essential service which includes, Nioh 2 and Heavenly Bodies on PS4/PS5, and Lego Harry Potter Collection on PS4, they have announced what they are adding to their Premium and Extra services this month. The following games are available on the service’s Premium and Extra catalogs.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition on PS4 and PS5.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege on PS4 and PS5.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX on PS4.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue on PS4.

Kingdom Hearts III on PS4.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory on PS4.

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition on PS4 and PS5.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on PS4.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on PS4.

Chorus on PS4 and PS5.

What Remains of Edith Finch on PS4.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers on PS4.

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain on PS4.

Onee Chanbara Origin on PS4.

The Gardens Between on PS4 and PS5.

In addition to those games, the following Ratchet & Clank PS3 titles will be coming to the Premium tier of the service, but only in the countries that allow for game streaming.

Ratchet & Clank.

Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando.

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal.

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked.

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction.

That is it for our gaming news roundup today, check back tomorrow for some more news.