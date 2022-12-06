Latest Gaming News: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ gameplay to be shown soon while Xbox games are getting a price increase

In today’s gaming news we are finally about to see gameplay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor later this week, Xbox games are going to get a price increase in line with their competitor PlayStation, and speaking of PlayStation God of War Ragnarök now has a glorious photo mode to capture all your beautiful god-killing moments.

Read about all of this and more in today’s gaming news roundup.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to get a gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

Very excited to share with the world the first gameplay and look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during #TheGameAwards on Thursday.



Stig and the team at @Respawn are building an incredible game and you’ll see lots of it in just a few days! pic.twitter.com/1Gt2TTmpnI — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 5, 2022

Just as the pre-order details for the game were released early, The Game Awards announced on social media that gameplay for the upcoming Star Wars video game would be part of the event this week. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be developed by Respawn Entertainment, and it is set to release in 2023, according to the first trailer for the game which was released earlier this year.

As you can read about here, EA accidentally pushed the pre-order details for the game early on Steam, leading people to see what you can get in the pre-order bonuses, like outfits inspired by your favorite Star Wars characters. The supposed release date for the game was also featured on the Steam page, which is something that was probably going to be announced at The Game Awards this week as we predicted here. The release date was for March 16, 2023, so we should be able to play the game soon. Watch The Game Awards this week on Dec. 8, 2022.

Xbox games will be released at $70 in the future

Image via Bethesda Softworks / Starfield (2022)

Starting in 2023, any first-party game developed for the Xbox Series X will cost $10 more than they do now, at $69.99 USD. First reported by IGN, the games Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport will all be released at this price as they are the games on Xbox’s slate for next year. The move comes after PlayStation began the current generation by moving their pricing up to $70.

It is undoubtedly a calculated move by Microsoft, who have their games day one on their Gamepass service, with customers who play these games on that service obviously avoiding the price increase as they would only pay for their subscription. It is currently unknown how these games will be priced internationally, but one could assume that they would match their PlayStation 5 counterparts.

Sifu is being adapted into a movie

via Sloclap

Everybody get ready to witness some kung-fu fighting as one of the best games of 2022 is set to become a movie. Sifu is a beat ‘em up game where you play the son or daughter of a sifu, who tries to get revenge for the death of their father by hunting down the five people responsible for his death. The main mechanic of the game is that every time you die, you grow older until you become an older version of your young character, complete with gray hair. The Sifu movie is being written by one of the creators of the John Wick franchise, Derek Kolstad.

It is currently unknown who could be playing the main character, whether they will be male or female, or whether they will have the main character’s age throughout the film. If they do go down that path you can’t help but think that Jessica Henwick, who was recently in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Michelle Yeoh, who was recently in Everything, Everywhere All at Once would make an excellent pairing.

A photo mode has been launched in God of War Ragnarök

Trade 🪓 for 📸and capture Nine Realms-worth of spectacular battles, stupendous sights and momentous moments. God of War Ragnarök’s Photo mode is available today: https://t.co/k8RLLIETyv pic.twitter.com/iisVucGHP9 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 5, 2022

A month after the spectacular launch of God of War Ragnarök, a photo mode has come to the game. Simply update your game to the latest patch and you will have access to the feature. It would be fun to go back through the game in some of the more impressive battles and make it look like Kratos and Atreus are being goofy, or are angrier than they should be. Play around with the new patch now, on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Fortnite is getting more characters in an impressive-looking world

Credit: Epic Games / CD Projekt Red

Epic Games has announced that in Fortnite’s new chapter, ‘Chapter Four’, there will be multiple new characters appearing from across popular culture. We previously mentioned in a roundup that Geralt of Rivia will be making his way to the popular shooter, but so will the main protagonist of the Doom series, also known as Doom Slayer or Doomguy, Deku from My Hero Academia and the Hulk. But that’s not all, the game also looks remarkably better, as they have implemented elements from Unreal Engine 5 into the game, and the environments look like they have received a much-needed fresh coat of paint.

The INDIE Live Expo Awards winners have been announced

The INDIE Live Expo Awards were announced recently, celebrating what the industry had on offer in terms of independent games this year. The following awards were given out to these games.

Game Of The Year: Unpacking, developed by Witch Beam Games, and published by Humble Games.

Trailer of the Year Award: Stray – Launch Trailer, developed by BlueTwelve Studio, and published by Annapurna Interactive.

Most Addictive Game Award: Vampire Survivors, developed by poncle.

Best Short Game Award: Unpacking, developed by Witch Beam Games, and published by Humble Games.

Most Stream Friendly Game Award: Needy Streamer Overload, developed by xemono and published by WWS playground.

Best Game Feel Award: Neon White, developed by Angel Matrix and published by Annapurna Interactive.

Theme Of The Year Award: OMORI, developed and published by OMOCAT, LLC.

Rule of Play Award: 7 Days to End with You, developed by Lizardry.

Local Cultural Representation Award: A Perfect Day, developed and published by Perfect Day Studio.

Rediscovery Award: Potato Flowers in Full Bloom, developed by Pon Pon Games and published by Playism.

Late Bloom Award: Raft, developed by Redbeet Interactive and published by Axolot Games.

Best New Characters Award: Needy Streamer Overload developed by xemono and published by WWS playground.

Of course, while we are ahead of The Game Awards, it can be nice to share the accolades of the smaller games in the industry as most of the categories will be won by AAA titles.

That’s it for our news today, come back tomorrow for our gaming news roundup.