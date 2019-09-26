Latest Pokémon Go Event Finally Adds Mime Jr. To the Game

In case you hadn’t heard, tomorrow, September 27th, marks World Tourism Day and Pokémon Go is eager to celebrate the occasion with a raft of new limited-time goodies.

In partnership with the United Nations World Tourism Organization, players of the mobile title can look forward to a week-long event that, among other benefits, marks the debut of a long-awaited Pokémon – Mime Jr. First introduced in Generation 6, the dinky, dual-type Fairy/Psychic ‘Mon is the pre-evolved form of Mr. Mime and, until now, has been unobtainable in-game. How does one go about adding the cutesy critter to their collection, you ask? Why, by hatching copious amounts of eggs, of course.

See below for the full list of features available now as part of the occasion.

New Pokémon obtainable from 5 km eggs (region-limited) – Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Heracross, Corsola, Volbeat, Illumise, Torkoal, Zangoose, Seviper, Lunatone, Solrock, Tropius, Relicanth, Pachirisu, Mime Jr, Chatot, Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Heatmor and Durant.

Increased Shiny encounter rates for Zangoose and Seviper.

Mime Jr and its Shiny variant can be hatched from 5 km eggs in Europe only.

Along with the above, a number of week-long boosts are in effect until October 1st.

Trading Pokémon costs 1/4 less Stardust.

Earn 2x XP for visiting PokéStops that you haven’t visited before

Specially-themed Field Research tasks will be available for a limited time.

That last bullet point, in particular, raises a fair few questions. Niantic’s blog post makes no mention of what rewards are obtained from the limited-time research tasks, though the wording implies some sort of tie-in with World Tourism Day. We’ll keep you posted on that front but for now, Trainers have plenty of reason to start incubating their egg collections.

Oh, and in case your schedule wasn’t already packed in Pokémon Go, two special raid events featuring Giratina and Mewtwo are currently ongoing. See here for all the details.