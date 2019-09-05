New Pokémon Sword And Shield Info Might’ve Confirmed Starter Evolution Leaks

The latest batch of news for Pokémon Sword and Shield arrived earlier this week.

Released as part of a 40-minute Nintendo Direct showcasing various upcoming games for the Switch, Game Freak unveiled a raft of features for the Generation 8 titles, including two new Pokémon. The weird and wonderful (in that order) Polteageist and Cramorant will join the Galar region’s existing Pokédex in November but of course, you already knew that, didn’t you? What fans might not be aware of, however, is the incredible amount of credibility this week’s reveal has given to a host of earlier rumors.

Back in May, an anonymous 4Chan user claiming to have inside knowledge of Sword and Shield leaked a wealth of unconfirmed details, almost all of which have turned out to be 100% accurate. Villainous group Team Yell, various NPC names and the Dynamax (and Gigantamax) features were all name-dropped by the whistleblower long before any were confirmed by Game Freak.

So, how do all of these seemingly unrelated events come together? Simply put, it’s all thanks to the leaker’s final comment before going dark. See the image below for a hint:

“The best Pokémon so far is the blue seagull who when it dives, either gets a barracuda in its mouth or a Pikachu, which it launches at its enemy.” For reference, the recently revealed Cramorant has a unique ability called Gulp Missile. By using specific moves, the Pokémon can catch a fish in its mouth and then launch it at the enemy when it takes damage. Frankly, the similarities are uncanny and taking into account the anonymous individual’s earlier comments, many believe those still unconfirmed are equally on the money.

As always though, none of the above should be taken as gospel until Game Freak says otherwise but at this point, only a blind man could argue their authenticity. I, for one, can’t wait to see Sobble’s spy-themed final evolution. What about you?