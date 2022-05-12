‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ dominates PlayStation digital sales

Sony has revealed their most downloaded games during the month of April and taking the top spot was the month’s first big release, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

According to the company’s sales charts, the latest LEGO title was the most-downloaded PS5 game in both the United States and Europe.

LEGO Star Wars also took the top place as the most downloaded PS4 game in Europe but was outdone by MLB: The Show 22 in the United States. Other popular PS5 titles for the month included Elden Ring which continues to dominate in its second month after being released in late February.

With its newest addition, LEGO Star Wars has broken franchise records, becoming the most-popular LEGO game to date. On its day of launch, the title peaked with 82,500 concurrent players on Steam plus plenty more on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox devices.

The game is the first Star Wars title to tell the entire story of the franchise from Episode I: The Phantom Menace, all the way through to the most recently released movie, Episode IX: The Last Skywalker.

Alongside its popularity at launch, the game has received overwhelming praise from both critics and fans. Much of the love comes from the new gameplay additions that have reinvigorated ranged combat, and the same quippy fun story LEGO fans have grown to love. You can read our review of the game here.

If you’re yet to try the game out, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available to purchase on PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series devices.