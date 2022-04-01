Take a trip back to 2010 as mobile game company Rovio launches Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, a faithful remake, and complete remaser, of the original Angry Birds mobile game.

In case you didn’t know — don’t worry, I didn’t either — the original Angry Birds game was removed from the app store back in 2019 due to changes in mobile technology. But, after its announcement back in 2021, Rovio released the trailer for the faithful classic remake, promising players to relive the mayhem and nostalgia.

The trailer features the film version of Redas he’s transported to the 2D world of the classic video game, where he watches the original cutscene from the game unfold. The advent of this remaster is that it includes all eight episodes, consisting of almost 400 levels total, and features all the original characters, with not an ad in sight.

hey, it's ur childhood speaking.



through the years, you've grown, and we've grown too – but some things will always stay the same. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is finally back 4 u to enjoy! https://t.co/TnXkcSeahy



go pop those piggies, and make me proud. i've missed you… pic.twitter.com/RYNl4K6iqC — Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) March 31, 2022

Angry Birds, a milestone in mobile gaming, has sold more than 12 million copies, which prompted the development of the game to be compatible with other consoles such as Mac OS, Nintendo consoles, Xbox, and Playstation. In addition, the game later spawned spin-off movies and multiple spin-off mobile titles such as Angry Birds: Space and Bad Piggies.

While there’s no telling how far the Angry Birds Cinematic Universe will stretch, we can never underestimate the power of such simple ideas as this. Consider that “Baby Shark” is now an entire media empire, or that, somehow, a movie about Play-Doh has been greenlit.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is now available to download on the App Store.