‘Lorcana: Into The Inklands’ release date confirmed

It’s only been half a year since Lorcana released but already this exciting new card game has garnered a great deal of devoted players. Whether you picked it up when it first released or you’ve been considering starting, now might be the best time to truly delve into the Disney-themed game once more, as we’re about to get a whole new set of cards that will completely change how the game is played.

When will the new set be released?

Into The Inklands will be the third set to release since the card game first became available and we’ve been anticipating its arrival for a while now. Luckily, we don’t have too long left to wait, with the official date for release set to be March 8th. However, it will be available as early access in local game stores as well as certain Disney parks on Friday the 23rd of February, so keep an eye out in any hobby stores close to you.

What will Into The Inklands add to the game?

Players are being spoiled with over 200 new cards being added to the game! Whilst some of these will be Lorcana regulars such as Mickey Mouse and Moana; they’ll still be receiving updated artwork. We’ll also be getting a ton of new characters from Disney animated series such as Scrooge McDuck from DuckTales and Kit Cloudkicker from Talespin; although personally I’m most excited for the Treasure Planet characters being added with Jim Hawkins, Captain Amelia and Billy Bones all getting their own cards; unfortunately there’s no sign of B.E.N yet. But these are just a few of all the new characters we can expect to see and for all the collectors out there, we’ll definitely be getting a few more extra rare cards to look out for.

Location cards

There are some new card types as well, the location cards depict some iconic locations from Disney properties from the Pride Lands to McDuck Manor. Players can place a character onto these cards, when the do it will activate the character’s ability, or in some cases unlock a new ability.