Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing Ahsoka Tano Game

Long time fan-favorite Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano has hit the big time. After a brief voice-only cameo in The Rise of Skywalker she made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. The consensus was Rosario Dawson nailed it, with Disney quickly commissioning a spin-off show to continue her adventures. But if a new rumor is true, TV won’t be the only medium she’ll dominate.

Leaker Daniel Richtman is reporting that Lucasfilm is developing a video game with her as the lead character. First up it’s possible that some wires have been crossed here as Lucasfilm doesn’t develop video games. Disney instead licenses out the Star Wars IP to external developers, with Respawn Entertainment releasing Jedi: Fallen Order, MachineGames working on an Indiana Jones title, and Massive Entertainment beginning development on an untitled open-world Star Wars game.

But that’s not to say that an unknown developer isn’t exploring what an Ahsoka game might look like. Due to Disney’s ‘unified canon’ it’d have to fit in with her existing adventures, so my bet is that this would take place around the original trilogy. We don’t know exactly what she was doing in this period: after Rebels she was in hiding, on a mission to rescue Ezra, and take down Thrawn.

It’s easy to imagine a Fallen Order-style game showing her covertly carrying on her mission during A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. Perhaps we could see familiar events from a fresh perspective as Ahsoka does her best to keep a low profile while achieving her goals.

It remains to be seen whether this will all pan out as a Jedi-focused game may step on the toes of the Fallen Order sequel that’s most assuredly in development at Respawn. Then again, given the lack of details, there’s the depressing possibility that this project may just be a mobile title rather than a next-gen console experience.

More on any Ahsoka Tano game as we hear it.