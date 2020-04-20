Magic: The Gathering Arena Giving Out Free Packs To Celebrate Ikoria Release

Magic: The Gathering‘s newest Standard set, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths officially released last week for digital versions of the card game and Wizards of the Coast is celebrating with some free giveaways for Arena players.

From now and until July 1st, 2020, anyone who logs into the popular CCG can claim three free packs of Ikoria by entering the code “PLAYIKORIA” in-game. The process simply requires that users visit the MTG Arena store and use the Redeem Code feature. Inputting the phrase will immediately credit your account with the freebies and have a chance of containing any of the 300+ cards you’d find in any purchased packs.

In addition to the above, Wizards is waiving the usual entry fee required to play Ikoria’s new Premium Booster Draft for your first attempt, with subsequent entries requiring either 10,000 gold or 1500 Gems. You have until April 30th to receive your complimentary draft.

For newer players who have perhaps only recently joined the online world of Magic, several pre-existing promotional codes will remain valid until the aforementioned July 1st cut-off date and can be redeemed for the following:

PlayAllegience – three Ravnica Allegiance packs.

PlayRavnica – three Guilds of Ravnica packs.

PlayWarSpark – three War of the Spark packs.

OneBillion – One War of the Spark pack.

PlayM20 – three Core Set 2020 packs.

BingoIVMythicChamp – one Core Set 2020 pack.

PlayEldraine – three Throne of Eldraine packs.

PlayTheros – three Theros Beyond Death packs.

It’s worth noting that both Ravnica Allegiance and Guilds of Ravnica are no longer in Standard rotation, so while you’ll still receive any cards opened, they’ll be banned from use in ranked modes. Magic: The Gathering – Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths adds 388 new cards into the game as well as several keywords. For more details, including when to expect tabletop versions of the expansion to release, hit the respective links.