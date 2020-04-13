Card reveal season is coming to an end for Magic: The Gathering‘s latest Standard set.

Later this week, fans of the CCG will finally be able to get their hands on Theros: Beyond Death successor Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths in MTG Arena, though tabletop purists will have to wait a little longer than originally advertised. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting manufacturing, Wizards of the Coast has been forced to delay Ikoria‘s English paper release to May 15th, with supplies of new pre-made commander decks also likely to suffer.

Those willing to go digital as a stop-gap, however, will have access to the entire set – depending on how much you’re willing to spend on packs, of course – on April 16th, though there still remains a number of cards yet to be shown. Fortunately, that list of absentees has shrunk today, thanks to a slew of new reveals, which you can check them out for yourselves via the gallery below.

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Ultimatum Card And More For Ikoria: Lair Of Behemoths 1 of 5

So, which cards are you going to want to pull when release day arrives? That largely depends on your own preferences, but Genesis Ultimatum is certainly one to watch out for. Boasting an extremely powerful and potentially game-winning effect, the sorcery is somewhat hampered by a tricky three-color mana cost, though pull it off, and you’ll be rewarded with a potentially gigantic board state that your opponent is simply unable to deal with.

The remaining three cards on show are nothing exceptional, though Hunted Nightmare stands out as a potential sleeper card. As is often the case with black creature spells, this particular beast is overstatted for its mana cost but has a drawback to compensate. Against control-oriented decks that play little in the way of creatures, however, Hunted Nightmare could well become a staple.

