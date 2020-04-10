Magic: The Gathering Ikoria Commander Decks Delayed Again Due To Coronavirus

Wizards of the Coast has been forced to deliver yet more bad news for Magic: The Gathering players today.

The CCG’s latest expansion, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, is due to launch digitally on time next week for MTG Arena and Magic Online, with a paper release due to follow next month, May 15th. The staggered rollout is due to manufacturing delays caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which, the company confirms, won’t just affect the core Standard set. Five new pre-made decks for the popular Commander format are still on course to release on the same date, though Wizards has warned in a subsequent update that fans may have trouble locating one.

Addressing concerns in the latest episode of Weekly MTG Podcast, Steve Sunu relayed that “at the global launch for Commander 2020 there will be less of it than originally planned,” adding “the effects of COVID-19 have affected our printers and it’s affected the quantity we originally wanted to print for c20. There is going to be less of it at launch then we intended.”

With that said, Sunu assures viewers that it will “get the product out there,” but customers should “prepare to wait a little longer” depending on location. Pre-orders will be the most reliable method of ensuring you get hold of each as soon as they’re available. A total of 322 cards are included in C20 – with each of the five pre-constructed decks containing an even 100 – and they are as follows:

As for Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, you can check out all the latest developments, including yesterday’s reveal of a new Planeswalker and how to get your hands on some neat Godzilla-inspired Card Styles in Magic: The Gathering Arena by hitting the respective links.