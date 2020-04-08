Magic: The Gathering Reveals New White Cards For Ikoria: Lair Of Behemoths

Wizards of the Coast has revealed several new cards for Magic: The Gathering‘s next Standard set sure to delight fans of white decks.

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths is out next week for digital versions of the CCG, though paper format purists will have to wait until May 15th due to unforeseen issues involving the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With just days to go, then, spoiler season is nearly at an end, with only a small number of cards left to show until the literally monstrous set arrives. As is true of any new major addition to the game, Ikoria introduces a number of new keywords and mechanics, chief among them this time around being Mutate.

The powerful buff allows applicable creatures to combine with other non-human entities for less than their usual casting cost, in turn combining the abilities of both. You can read more about the system works over here or see below for a preview of all the new cards revealed today.

Similarly to those showcased previously, Majestic Auricorn’s Mutate power has a recurring effect each time it’s triggered, in this case restoring health – a hallmark of white-oriented decks.

Worthy of note, too, is Helica Glider, the first squirrel-type creature ever printed for a standard-legal set. Not only that, but this little critter also boasts the deceptively powerful ability to choose between entering battle with either a flying or first strike counter on it. Such flexible cards are never to be underestimated. Beyond that, just one dual-type green/white card is included in this batch intended to support vigilance-heavy setups.

And that’s a wrap for now. For previous card previews as well as your guide to unlocking some awesome Godzilla-inspired card styles in Magic: The Gathering Arena, hit the respective links.