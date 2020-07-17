Magic: The Gathering Arena July And August Events Revealed

Tabletop Magic: The Gathering might be taking time out for the foreseeable future, but that certainly doesn’t mean fans of the collectable card game have to go on a hiatus, too. Sadly, there’s no way to bring your physical cards with you (we’re sure Wizards of the Coast will eventually find a way) to the digital table that is Arena, but that’s okay – everyone gets a number of free starting decks to help them on the way to getting a complete collection.

As most veteran players will know by now, of course, there’s currently no support for popular formats such as Modern, Legacy or Vintage, but we’d surprised if you can’t find something in-game to tide you over until the current lockdown on real-world competitions is lifted. In fact, Wizards plans on holding a mind-boggling number of events and limited-time drafts throughout the months of July and August, some of which are planned to coincide with the release of Jumpstart.

There’s a lot to go over here, so let’s get started.

Premier Draft

Short term drafts that include Throne of Eldraine and Dominaria.

July 24 to July 31: Throne of Eldraine

July 31 to August 13: Dominaria

Quick Draft

July 24 to August 7: Theros Beyond Death

August 7 to August 21: Core Set 2021

Events

The following consists of various themed events, some casual in nature; others competitive, the latter of which has its own set of prerequisites that you can find in their entirety over here.

July 16 to August 16: Jumpstart

July 18 to 19: Red Bull Untapped International Qualifier Online 3

July 25 to July 29: Festival of Time: Flash Forward

July 25 to 26: Players Tour Finals

August 1 to August 2: Arena Open

August 1: Players Tour Finals top-eight

August 8 to August 13: Festival of Time: Historic Super-Singleton

Friday Night Magic

July 17: No specific event, allowing players to compete in any active events available.

July 24: Historic All Access event that allows competitors to play with any Historic legal decks, whether they own the cards or not.

July 31: Jumpstart Decks with a variety of Jumpstart deck options.

August 7: Historic Pauper that includes only Common cards in a Constructed Historic format.

It’s worth noting, too, that while Amonkhet Remastered isn’t specifically referenced anywhere above, Wizards will undoubtedly have a number of launch events and festivities planned for the Magic: The Gathering Arena exclusive set when it arrives next month, August 13th. See here for everything we know about it so far and be sure to let us know down below which of these events you’re most excited for by dropping a comment.