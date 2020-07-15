Magic: The Gathering Arena Roadmap Reveals Amonkhet Remastered Release Date

Now that Magic: The Gathering Arena has become the primary means of delivering content to fans of the CCG thanks to COVID-19’s effect on tabletop play, it’s perhaps a stroke of luck that Wizards of the Coast has steadily been ramping up the frequency of updates for the digital alternative. Nowhere has that been made more evident than with a blog post provided to fans earlier today that reveals several major expansions headed their way over the next few months and beyond.

That non-stop bombardment of new cards, modes, sets and quality of life improvements begins later this month with the official launch of Jumpstart, of course, though that’s merely only the top of the iceberg. In a separate announcement also released earlier today, Wizards confirmed that a global, multi-stage eSports competition is due to kick-off shortly, with finals planned to take place in tandem with the launch of Zendikar Rising later this year.

Before that, however, there’s a highly anticipated reprint to discuss.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Content Roadmap Reveals Amonkhet Remastered Release Date And More 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unveiled earlier this year, Amonkhet Remastered comes to Arena next month, August 13th and will include iconic cards not just from the Egyptian-themed set, but Hour of Devastation, too. 340 cards in total will be included in the remaster, with more details (no doubt including card spoilers) to come a week prior on August 6th. And as if all of that wasn’t already enough to keep you occupied, further additions to Historic mode’s card pool, Equestrian, mobile launch and various improvements to Arena‘s user interface are in the works, too. These, however, remain in the concept stage, so don’t be surprised if plans further afield end up changing down the road.

All in all, there’s a lot here for Magic: The Gathering fans to get excited about and, as always, be sure to let us know which future update you’re most looking forward to in the usual place below!