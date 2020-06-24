Magic: The Gathering Reveals Amonkhet Remastered For Arena

While much of the information shared by Wizards of the Coast in its latest State of the Game update for Magic: The Gathering simply retreads information fans have already learned over the last few weeks or so, the developer did manage to sneak in a few big surprises for Arena players. Besides revealing that the CCG’s popular Brawl mode is finally becoming a permanent fixture (you can find more details about that over here), Wizards also took the opportunity to unveil the next big content update headed to Arena‘s Historic format.

Planned for release sometime in August, Amonkhet Remastered will introduce over 300 new cards to Arena‘s tailor-made legacy component taken directly from the original tabletop set of the same name. As is frequently the case, however, Wizards is keen to stress that there’ll be a few key differences between digital and physical versions, not least the confirmation that cards from other sets in the 2017 block, such as Hour of Devastation, are to be featured too.

For now, that’s all we know about Historic’s next major content drop, with further details, including inevitable card spoilers, due to come at a later date. This isn’t the first time that Wizards has introduced cards from older sets to MTG Arena, of course – Anthology sets do exactly that, just on a smaller scale – but we do wonder why and how it settled upon Amonkhet to lead this new initiative. The 2017 block is widely considered to be one of Magic: The Gathering‘s weakest in recent memory, so perhaps this is the result of a desire to fix past mistakes?

Either way, you can expect more information for Amonkhet Remastered as well as the even-closer-still Jumpstart to surface over the next few weeks, so stay tuned.