Magic: The Gathering Arena On Mobile Still Set For 2020 Release

Spoiler season for Magic: The Gathering‘s upcoming expansion is well underway now.

Yes, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths arrives later this week – May 15th in paper formats thanks to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic – for digital CCGs Magic Online and MTG Arena and Wizards of the Coast has been giving us a ton of awesome card reveals. Taking place on the human and monster-inhabited world of the same name, Ikoria will bring us a number of new keywords in the form of Mutate and Companion cards, and also reintroduce a select few from previous sets, like the popular Cycling ability.

But looking even further ahead, and many fans are still eager for Magic: The Gathering Arena to make its way to mobile, something which Wizards of the Coast is well aware of. In fact, earlier today they offered a quick update on it, saying that the mobile version is still planned for 2020.

“Just so we’re clear—this is a big one, and it’s going to take a lot of work to get us there,” Wizards said. “There won’t be many updates on this until late fall, but what we can tell you right now is” that “[i]t’s planned for 2020” and will “have cross-platform support.”

Following that up, the company also confirmed that “all your cards, decks, play modes, etc.” will be available in the mobile version. Which is expected, but still welcome news.

Of course, there’ve been plans to bring Arena to mobile devices for a while now, and though it’s nice to hear that it’ll arrive this year, we’ve still got a lot of questions about how it’ll work and how smooth the transition will be. After all, many people might have a hard time envisioning playing such a complex game like this on their smartphone.

But we digress. For now, you can look forward to diving into the new cards coming with Magic: The Gathering – Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths when it hits digital formats on April 16th and May 15th for tabletop.