Magic: The Gathering Arena Reveals 4 New Cards For Historic Format

One of Magic: The Gathering‘s most popular formats is due to receive a substantial content update this month.

Historic Anthology V, like past editions, will introduce a total of 25 cards not previously available in the digital version of Wizards’ long-running game, giving players even more deckbuilding options. For folks not aware of how it works, Historic allows for the use of (bans and suspensions excluded) any creature or sorcery ever released for Arena, including those added as part of Standard expansions. Anthology cards, on the other hand, are hand-picked by the developer from much older sets usually only present in tabletop and can be purchased directly as part of a bundle, removing the randomness of booster packs.

Four of these have recently been revealed exclusively to ComicBook.com, and you can check them out below:

While the rules text present on all of these will likely be straightforward for most players, Swampwalk is likely to raise a few eyebrows. Originally an evergreen (not exclusive to an individual set or block) keyword, ‘walk’ cards allow for any creature with the term to become unblockable if the opponent has whichever type of land is specified. That being the case, Sheoldred, Whispering One’s Swampwalk makes her immune to blockers if the enemy has one or more swamps in play.

Magic: The Gathering Arena‘s Historic Anthology V launches May 27th and will be followed by a series of in-game events dubbed the Summer of Legend. This includes, among other things, the return of Jumpstart in early June as well as the Arena Open tournament scheduled to coincide with the release of Dungeons & Dragons crossover, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. See here for more details.