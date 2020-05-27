Magic: The Gathering Online To Feature Secret Lair And WAR Draft

Magic: The Gathering Online‘s latest updates are headlined by the return of a fan favorite Draft format and the release of some much-awaited content on the digital platform.

That’s right. From May 27th-June 3rd, players will be able to join War of the Spark Drafts. According to Wizards of the Coast, WAR has been one of the most requested flashback formats recently. A large part of this clamor can certainly be attributed to the set’s unique Planeswalker-centric gameplay. But Magic players also shouldn’t underestimate the benefits that the return of this set has on Magic Online‘s economy.

Several of Standard, Pioneer, and Modern’s most expensive staples come from WAR. According to Goatbots.com, a respected card retailer on Magic: The Gathering Online, Teferi, Time Raveler sells for around 42 Tickets. Karn, the Great Creator, meanwhile, sells for around 26 Tickets, while Green finisher card Finale of Devastation goes for about 17 Tickets online.

Players will surely be looking to pick up copies of these in-demand cards while War of the Spark is online. The entry fee for flashback drafts is 12 Tickets, 120 Play Points, or three WAR Booster Packs plus 2 Tickets.

The other big announcement coming from WotC about Magic Online is about Ikoria Commander and Secret Lair: Summer Superdrop. After the platform’s May 27th downtime, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths’ Commander cards will finally appear in Treasure Chests.

WotC also announced that Magic: Online will participate in the Secret Lair Summer Superdrop. Each set from the drop series will come with a Magic Online code to redeem the contents of that drop. Notably, all of these redeemable copies will be in nonfoil.

Last but not least, Magic: The Gathering Online will also play host to streamer Amaz’s Peasant Cube from June 3rd-June 10th.