Magic: The Gathering Reveals 2021 Release Schedule

There’s still a few months to go until 2020 comes to a close but Wizards of the Coast is already hard at work on Magic: The Gathering‘s release schedule for the year ahead. Revealed yesterday as part of a preview live stream for upcoming standard expansion Zendikar Rising, the card game creator confirmed that 2021 will see players revisit yet another popular location in the Magic Multiverse, the Gothic-inspired Innistrad.

This trip down memory lane will be split into two releases and revolve around two specific themes, Vampires and Werewolves. That set is locked in for the fall and will be Standard-legal, as too, will Strixhaven. Described as the most elite university in the entire Multiverse, this will be the first time that Strixhaven has been featured in a Magic product, as is the case for winter’s Kaldheim. Unlike Strixhaven, however, this name will be familiar to lore fans as one steeped in Viking mythology and first mentioned way back in 2009 as part of Planechase.

See below for the full roadmap:

Kaldheim – Winter 2021

Strixhaven – Spring 2021

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms – Summer 2021

Innistrad – Fall 2021

Time Spiral Remastered

Modern Horizons 2

For those not familiar with the last two on that list, Time Spiral Remastered, similarly to the recently released Amonkhet Remastered, will be an MTG Arena-exclusive set and contain cards from the original three-part block printed for tabletop back in 2006. Modern Horizons 2, on the other hand, is a follow-up to last year’s well-received innovation product and, presumably, will once again feature extremely powerful cards intended for use in the Modern format with boosters designed for drafting.

Release dates for both have yet to be confirmed, though you can expect Wizards to share more details in the months to come. As for the here and now, Zendikar Rising is out September 17th for Magic: The Gathering Arena and a week later for tabletop.