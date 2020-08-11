Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Art And Cards For Amonkhet Remastered

Yet another sizable content drop for Magic: The Gathering Arena is due to go live later this week.

Amonkhet Remastered, a compilation set consisting of cards not only from the original Egypt-inspired expansion but Hour of Devastation and numerous others, releases on August 13th, bringing with it hundreds of new cards for players to collect and use in Arena’s popular Historic format. For folks unaware of the rules: Historic, unlike Standard, allows for the use of every card ever released for Arena, including those from the recently released Jumpstart and various bite-sized Anthologies released over the last several months.

Two of these cards, Collected Company and Hornet Queen, have just been revealed by Destructoid, both of which feature brand new illustrations provided by Lake Hurwitz and Jonathan Kuo respectively. Check them out for yourselves in the gallery down below.

If you’re in need of a refresher on what each green-colored card does, rule text for each is as follows:

Collected Company

Casting Cost: 4G

Instant

Look at the top six cards of your library. Put up to two creature cards with converted mana cost 3 or less from among them onto the battlefield. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in any order. Hornet Queen Casting Cost: 4GGG Creature – Insect Flying/Deathtouch (Any amount of damage this deals to a creature is enough to destroy it.) When Hornet Queen enters the battlefield, create four 1/1 green Insect creature tokens with flying and deathtouch.

Interestingly, Hornet Queen’s reprinting, in particular, will be a powerful tool for green players, as the archetype is generally prohibited from having access to flying creatures. Being able to fill the board with tokens – and with deathtouch, no less – should prove to be a powerful deterrent to any deck built around overwhelming opponents with flying creatures. Collected Company, on the other hand, is targeted card draw, which, as history has shown, remains one of Magic: The Gathering‘s most powerful effects.

Will you be picking up Amonkhet Remastered when it releases in just a few day’s time, though? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below!